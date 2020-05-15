Keith Urban offers surprise drive-in show for doctors, nurses and other front-line workers

Keith Urban returned to the stage on Thursday for a very special performance at the Stardust Drive-In Movie Theater, about 40 miles east of Nashville.

Not only was the show’s format the first of its kind, with Keith performing to a parking lot filled with almost 125 vehicles, but it was extra meaningful in another respect, too: The show was unannounced, and offered exclusively for doctors, nurses, EMTs and staff from Vanderbilt Health, a division of Vanderbilt University Medical Center.

Throughout the show, Keith found creative ways to honor those on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To all of you guys here tonight, for everything that you’ve done, and continue to do, to all of your families, we say thank you — this concert is for you,” Keith said as he took the stage.

“I did this to say thanks to the healthcare workers who are putting their lives on the line for us every day,” he added. “And performing in this environment, with everyone in their cars at a safe distance from one another, seems like an amazing opportunity for everybody to just let go and have fun….and I’m a musician, I HAVE TO PLAY!”

The show marked the first time Keith’s gotten a chance to perform since he announced plans to release his next studio album, The Speed of Now Part 1. He’ll step back onto the stage this weekend, performing on the Grand Ole Opry’s Saturday night bill along with Kelsea Ballerini and Morgan Evans.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.