“I missed this so much”: Before the show, Brad Paisley takes fans backstage at his Bud Light Series

It’s not easy to put a full concert together, especially during a global pandemic, but Brad Paisley and his band are reuniting tonight to headline Bud Light’s weekly music series, Bud Light Seltzer Sessions: Your Flavor.

Before the show, Brad posted a video to Instagram showing fans the behind-the-scenes process of mounting a full-band concert while also adhering to social distancing guidelines. In the clip, he and his entire team and crew wear masks, have their temperatures taken by an onsite medic and use hand sanitizer as they work together to create the kind of live show experience that fans have been craving over the past two months.

“Oh man, look at this! I missed this so much,” Brad comments as he walks into the rehearsal space, surveying his full live show set-up complete with lights and a large, neon backdrop.

The clip goes on to explain that Brad plans to bring his full arena show to tonight’s performance, offering a glimpse into what his tour would have looked like if he’d been able to go on the road as scheduled.

It’ll be the first time Brad and his band have seen each other since their last show on March 12. The bill will also feature Lady Antebellum, who are also making their first in-person appearance together since quarantine took effect.

You can tune into the show tonight beginning at 9 p.m. ET on Bud Light’s social media platforms.

