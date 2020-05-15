Chase Rice unfurls The Album Part II, digs deeper with his timely new track, “Belong”

Ever since he co-wrote the song almost two years ago, Chase Rice knew that the message behind his new single, “Belong,” was an important one for the world.

“There’s a lot of focus on what divides us, and there’s not a lot of focus on where people can actually meet in the middle. It’s like, let’s just come together and be who we’re made to be, which is just people,” the singer tells People, which premiered the track this week.

But in light of the COVID-19 pandemic, “Belong” took on a whole new meaning to Chase. Now, he says, the whole world is in the rare situation of being in a crisis altogether, simultaneously. While parts of that predicament are obviously scary and uncertain, the singer wanted to highlight the solidarity he was seeing between people, so he called on fans to upload footage of how they’re spending their time in quarantine and incorporated it into the music video for his new track.

“At the end of the day, we’re all in this thing together. Don’t look for brighter days. Right now is all we’ve got, and we’re right where we belong,” Chase muses.

“Belong” comes as part of Chase’s four-song The Album Part II, which he released Friday. The project follows the surprise January release of The Album Part I. He’ll go live today at 5 p.m. CT on Facebook and Instagram to perform his new music.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.