WATCH: Tim McGraw Performs New Song ‘I Called Mama’ On Ellen

In the first televised performance of his new song “I Called Mama”, Tim McGraw visited The Ellen Show yesterday to play the song for the world from his home. In the video you’ll also see Tim glow about his daughter, Maggie, who volunteers at the nonprofit Feed the Frontline. This particular nonprofit uses donated money to buy meals at restaurants, and then deliver those meals to frontline workers.

“It’s a double win because the restaurants get to make money because they’re getting paid for the food that they prepare, and then the [volunteers] deliver it to the frontline workers to show their appreciation.” Tim says on the video, showing his appreciation for frontline and essential workers during the pandemic.

Check out the video here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

