Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockAmy Ray of the Indigo Girls and country singer-songwriter Brent Cobb are teaming up to host the Georgia on My Mind concert this month. Typically held at the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, the 2020 event will now be a free virtual concert with performances by Amy Grant, John Berry, Indigo Girls and more to raise money for the Georgia Music Foundation. The event will stream on the Georgia Music Foundation’s website and Facebook page May 26 at 8 p.m. ET.

Allie Colleen has donated her song, “Take Up Your Arms,” to a promotional video for Sea Turtle Recovery, a New Jersey-based nonprofit that rehabilitates endangered sea turtles and works to raise public awareness about their plight. Allie of course is Garth Brooks‘ daughter.

Brothers Osborne, Eli Young Band and Lindsay Ell are among the artists hosting live streams on Facebook today. The Brothers’ takes place at 3:30 p.m. ET, while Lindsay’s is at 7 p.m. ET and Eli Young Band at 10 p.m. ET.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.