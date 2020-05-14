Kenny Chesney postpones 2020 Chillaxification Tour to 2021

Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney

After already postponing the first leg of his 2020 Chillaxification Tour due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Kenny Chesney announced on Thursday that he’s scrapping the remainder of his scheduled tour dates this year and pushing the trek to 2021.

While it was a decision he never wanted to make, the singer says he believes that pushing the tour until next year is the only safe decision for everyone involved.

“With so many tours needing to move and wanting to make sure we are in the best possible circumstances for No Shoes Nation, I think — and I hate saying this — it’s best to move everything into 2021,” Kenny explains. “In the best interest of everyone — No Shoes Nation, my road family, the staff at the venues — we have decided to quit moving the dates around on the calendar, trying to make a chunk of this year work and go to where we believe we can roll out the entire Chillaxification Tour.”

Tickets purchased for original stops along Kenny’s Chillaxification Tour will automatically be validated for one of the rescheduled dates once they are announced. Refund options will also be available for any fans who are unable to make the new tour stops.

When we postponed our first wave of shows, no one imagined we’d be here today.

Still wondering, still uncertain. And I still will not take chances with people I care about. Click below for more info pic.twitter.com/K6OIyWekK9 — Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) May 14, 2020

