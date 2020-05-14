Disney Might Be Reopening with NO LINES

Disney World says they will have a planned phased reopening, this will include limiting the number of people inside the park, requiring masks, checking temperatures at the gate, and more. Parks will use apps for virtual lines. https://t.co/bJy3bqMQhX — Fox Reno (@fox11reno) May 12, 2020

Disney is considering using virtual lines for all its rides when it reopens its U.S. theme parks. If it works, this may be a good way to eliminated ride lines forever!