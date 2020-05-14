Craig Morgan and more will 'Salute the Troops' in Grand Ole Opry pre-Memorial Day lineup

Jason Kempin/Getty ImagesCraig Morgan, Steven Curtis Chapman and Kellie Pickler will appear during the Grand Ole Opry’s annual pre-Memorial Day Salute the Troops show on Saturday, May 23. Their performances will begin at 8:00 p.m. ET.

This year’s Salute the Troops event will be especially meaningful, as the Opry takes the opportunity to also honor another kind of front-line worker: the essential workers helping fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s more important than ever in 2020 that through words and songs we connect fans across the country to recognize the sacrifices of members of the U.S. Military,” explains Opry Vice President and Executive Producer Dan Rogers. “Additionally, this year’s show will offer the opportunity for fans tuned in around the world to honor the troops of essential workers on the front line of the battles that’ve changed our world this year, the war on COVID-19.”

The show will broadcast on the Opry’s Circle network, which will also air a special Memorial Day Weekend episode of Circle Sessions featuring Craig immediately prior to his performance. Craig, an Opry member and Army veteran, has a long history of paying tribute to and participating in causes benefiting veterans and the military.

Just one day before his Salute the Troops performance, Craig will drop his new album, God, Family, Country. The new project includes his faith-filled, tear-jerking single, “The Father, My Son and the Holy Ghost.”

