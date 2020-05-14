Music News

Home » Brothers Osborne, Riley Green among the artists rounding out Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s full lineup

Brothers Osborne, Riley Green among the artists rounding out Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam’s full lineup

May 14, 2020
ABC/Image Group LA
ABC/Image Group LA

After revealing Luke BryanBrad Paisley and Lynyrd Skynyrd as headlining artists last week, Florida festival Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam is moving ahead with its plans for its 2020 event, and has now revealed the full line-up.

Brothers OsborneRiley GreenJordan DavisTenille Townes and Cole Swindell are all on deck to perform during the three-day festival, which is planned for September 4-6 in Panama City Beach. Other performing artists include Lindsay EllJohn LangstonCody JinksJoe NicholsCJ SolarBilly Ray CyrusWalker HayesRyan Hurd and more.

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s an uncertain time to be planning a music festival, and more artists are announcing cancellations than booking new tour dates these days. Still, Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam says they’re working hard to make sure the event is safe for fans and performers alike.

For example, they’re planning to swap out physical ticketing and cash purchase options for Radio-Frequency Identification wristbands, as well as placing hand-washing stations throughout the grounds and implementing a rigorous cleaning regimen.

Tickets for the 2020 Pepsi Gulf Coast Jam are available now.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.