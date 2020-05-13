Scotty McCreery's 'Go Big or Go Home' ranks high on list of best country music books

Scotty McCreery has landed inside the top five on BookAuthority’s list of the 81 Best Country Music Books of All Time.

Dubbed as the leading site for nonfiction recommendations, BookAuthority compiles lists of the best books on a particular topic based on ratings, public mentions, sentiment and other factors.

The site recently published a list of the best country music-related works, with Scotty’s 2016 memoir Go Big or Go Home coming in at number three. Co-written by the singer and Travis Thrasher, the book chronicles Scotty’s upbringing in North Carolina to his journey of winning American Idol and his career beyond the show.

Other titles that appear on the list include Country Music Hair, Naomi Judd‘s River of Time and the 50th anniversary edition of Country Music USA, along with autobiographies on Waylon Jennings, Merle Haggard and more.

Randy Travis‘ 2019 book Forever and Ever, Amen: A Memoir of Music, Faith and Braving the Storms of Life is ranked number one on the country music book list.

