Miranda Lambert dedicates acoustic 'Bluebird' to front-line workers

Miranda Lambert is offering a new acoustic version of her sentimental song, “Bluebird,” in honor of those working on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The country songstress shared a video of the acoustic performance exclusively on the website for her clothing and boot brand, Idyllwind.

“I want to send this one out to the essential workers, the first responders and the healthcare professionals that are keeping us safe and fed,” she begins, while perched on a porch bench at her Tennessee farm. “We’re thinking about y’all, I’m praying for you and we’re all in this together. And don’t forget to keep a bluebird in your heart.”

She then glides into a lovely version of the song about finding the light in life’s darkest moments.

“Bluebird” is the current single from Miranda’s latest album, Wildcard.

