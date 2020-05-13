LISTEN: Brothers Osborne Releases New Song ‘All Night’

According to Universal Music Group Nashville, Brothers Osborne just released their new single, “All Night,” which they co-wrote with their friend, Andrew DeRoberts. It could also be categorized as your new quarantine song, as John Osborne says, “We love to write very heartfelt, deep songs, but every now and again you need a song that’s just about having a good time and partying and letting your hair down and not overthinking it.”

He goes onto say, “And that’s the song I feel like the world could probably need right about now with all the stress and quarantine that we’re going through, so put on your dancing boots, crank this one up and commence to dancin’.”

Check out the song here and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

