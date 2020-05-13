Keith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini to perform on the Opry on Saturday

Keith Urban is stepping back into the Grand Ole Opry circle this weekend.

The Opry member is set to perform during the 4,924th show on May 16, and shared his excitement in a video on Instagram.

Kelsea Ballerini and her husband Morgan Evans will also perform during the Saturday night show. The “Homecoming Queen?” songstress was inducted into the Opry in 2019. Her new album kelsea was released in March and debuted at number two on the Billboard Top Country Albums chart and inside the top 15 on the all-genre Billboard 200.

Morgan, a native of Australia, released his latest single “Diamonds” — a love letter to his wife — in 2019. He made his Opry debut in 2014.

The long-running country music show continues to broadcast live on WSM and Circle Television at 8 p.m. ET on Saturdays without an audience present. The show is run by a small staff, with the artists practicing social distancing during performances.

