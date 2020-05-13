Darius Rucker to open the NASCAR Cup Series with national anthem

Darius Rucker, who’s celebrating his 54th birthday today, will perform the national anthem ahead of the NASCAR Cup Series at the Darlington Raceway in South Carolina on May 17.

“I’m excited and honored to perform the National Anthem for NASCAR’s return to racing at Darlington Raceway in my home state of South Carolina,” the “Wagon Wheel” singer states in a video promoting the event. He also performed during a pre-race concert before the Daytona 500 in February.

To adhere to social distancing regulations, fans aren’t allowed to attend the race and NASCAR is eliminating the qualifying race and practice laps. Teams will also practice social distancing while on the infield. You can, however, watch the event live on Fox, Sunday at 3 p.m. ET.

