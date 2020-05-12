Skip to content
Watch Lady Antebellum perform “Champagne Night” on The Tonight Show
Watch Lady Antebellum perform “Champagne Night” on The Tonight Show
May 12, 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Lady Antebellum stages a virtual reunion from quarantine, uniting to perform their song “Champagne Night” for The Tonight Show.
Upcoming Concerts
Jun
11
Angie K @ Nashville Hits The Roof
8:00pm @ Tin Roof STL
FREE
UPCOMING
Jun 13
Kenny Chesney @ Busch Stadium
Jun 26
Tedy Robb @ Nashville Hits The Roof
Jul 9
Garrett Jacobs @ Nashville Hits The Roof
Jul 12
Luke Bryan @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Jul 17
Thomas Rhett @ Hollywood Casino Amp.
Jul 23
Rascal Flatts @ Hollywood Casino Amp.