Watch Lady Antebellum perform “Champagne Night” on The Tonight Show

May 12, 2020
The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon
Lady Antebellum stages a virtual reunion from quarantine, uniting to perform their song “Champagne Night” for The Tonight Show.