JT's Blog
WATCH: Florida Georgia Line’s New ‘I Love My Country’ Video Includes Clips From Fans
May 12, 2020
Did you see yourself in the new Florida Georgia Line video? The superstar duo released their latest video on Friday that included fans from all over the country dancing inside and outside, not to mention quarantine haircuts, water skiing, off-roading, fishing for whiskey, and plenty of beer.
Check out the video below and let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!
@iamholleman