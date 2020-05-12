Miranda Lambert leads the charge to help animals in Tennessee tornado recovery efforts

Miranda Lambert is finding ways to put her non-profit MuttNation Foundation to good use during Tennessee’s tornado recovery efforts.

Since a pair of tornadoes ravaged parts of Middle Tennessee, including the city of Nashville, in early March, MuttNation and Tractor Supply Company have matched the amount raised by nearly 1,000 donors to help animals in need, surpassing the $75,000 goal.

All of the proceeds were distributed to Middle Tennessee shelters that were damaged during the storm or that lent their support in the aftermath, including the Nashville Humane Association, Agape Animal Rescue, and the Putnam County Disaster Animal Response Team.

Additionally, Miranda has been encouraging those who are able to do so to adopt or shelter pets during the pandemic.

“My heart is filled with both sadness for everyone who suffered — and with gratitude for everyone who has stepped up,” the “Bluebird” singer remarks.

Miranda and her mother, Bev Lambert, founded MuttNation in 2009 to help shelter animals find forever homes by hosting adoption drives and assisting with disaster relief around the country.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.