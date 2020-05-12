Luke Combs is 'Six Feet Apart' with 'Good Morning America' performance

Luke Combs delivered a performance of his song “Six Feet Apart” on Good Morning America today.

The consistent hitmaker video-conferenced in from his home outside of Nashville to the GMA studio in New York City to offer his poignant reflection on life in quarantine, through song.

Equipped with an acoustic guitar, Luke sang about the aspects of life he misses — from his parents, to his band mates and life on the road. “But there’ll be crowds and there’ll be shows/And there will be light after dark/Someday when we aren’t six feet apart,” he sings.

“We wanted to write a song [to] say the way we were feeling, but we also didn’t want to come off as corny or cheesy or taking advantage of a bad situation,” Luke explained to host Michael Strahan about “Six Feet Apart,” which he wrote with Brent Cobb and Rob Snyder. “I’m hoping we struck the perfect balance.”

Luke premiered “Six Feet Apart” during a social media livestream in April. He released the studio version of the track on May 1.

