Florida Georgia Line sets the clock to 'Beer:30' in new song

Florida Georgia Line is adding their own spin on the idea that “it’s five o’clock somewhere” with a new song, “Beer:30.”

The duo teased on Monday that they would preview a new track off their upcoming EP, 6-Pack, and they delivered on that promise by sharing a snippet of “Beer:30” on social media today. The sound of a ticking clock and beer can cracking open set the tone for the song that features a slick pop-country beat.

“It’s Beer:30/And I’m thirsty/I’ve been working like a dog/All week long/So maybe something cold won’t hurt me/Cause it’s Beer:30/And it’s time to party,” Tyler Hubbard grooves, letting out his signature “yeah baby” before a rollicking banjo kicks in.

The duo plans to drop 6-Pack, which includes current single “I Love My Country,” on May 22.

Who’s ready for #Beer30 next week? 😎🍺 Unlock a preview of another track from the #6Pack EP, plus enter to win a Zoom chat with us: https://t.co/YUjxtCfNKp pic.twitter.com/Ra0NrYQkfq — Florida Georgia Line (@FLAGALine) May 12, 2020

