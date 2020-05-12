Cheers to Thomas Rhett: 'Beer Can't Fix' hits number one on country charts

Thomas Rhett is seeing stars as his latest single, “Beer Can’t Fix” featuring Jon Pardi, reaches the number-one spot on the country charts.

The beer-loving anthem ascends to the top of both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase charts this week, awarding Thomas his 15th number one. It also serves as his ninth consecutive hit, breaking the record for having the most number ones in a row on the Country Airplay chart.

Thomas says he’s “blown away” by the feat.

“It’s a crazy time right now for everyone and it’s really fitting for me that a song I started writing with my buddies during a bad game of golf, and that features another good buddy, Jon Pardi, has maybe helped to bring a smile to people’s faces right now,” the singer reflects. “I am beyond grateful to the fans and country radio and can’t wait to celebrate with everybody soon.”

“Beer Can’t Fix” is featured on TR’s 2019 album, Center Point Road, and follows in the footsteps of its two previous singles, “Remember You Young” and “Look What God Gave Her.”

