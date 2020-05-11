Scotty McCreery taking part in 'American Idol's 'We Are the World' performance

ABC/Image Group LAScotty McCreery is reuniting with members of his American Idol family for a special performance next week.

Scotty is set to join forces with current judges Luke Bryan, Lionel Richie and Katy Perry for a performance of “We Are the World,” along with other American Idol alumni.

Scotty’s season 10 runner-up Lauren Alaina is also participating, along with Gabby Barrett, Kellie Pickler, Laine Hardy, Phillip Phillips, Jordin Sparks, Ruben Studdard, Katharine McPhee and Alejandro Aranda.

The performance serves as a message of unity to families sheltering in place to stop the spread of COVID-19. It’s part of the American Idol season finale episode that will see performances by the contestants voted in to the top 5 before a winner is selected. Contestants perform from home as the show has gone virtual due to the pandemic.

The American Idol season finale airs Sunday, May 17 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.