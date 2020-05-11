Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockJordan Davis has set a May 22 release date for his self-titled new EP. He shared the news on social media, and also celebrated by releasing the up-tempo new tune, “Almost Maybes.”

Eric Paslay wears his heart on his sleeve in his romantic new tune, “Heartbeat Higher.” It’s the first taste of a new musical chapter for the singer, who’s due to release a new EP in July and a full-length studio project on August 14.

Olivia Lane shared her next single, “Living Instead,” on Friday. It’s an empowerment anthem for those facing self-doubt and personal setbacks, and a timely message for May, which is Mental Health Awareness month.

On Friday, the day she’d originally planned to release her new album That’s How Rumors Get Started, Margo Price wrote a personal essay for Vogue, detailing how the turbulent past couple of months have affected her and her family.

Randy Rogers and Wade Bowen dropped their collaborative album, Hold My Beer Vol. 2, last week. It follows their Vol. 1, which came out in 2015. The pair celebrated their new project with a virtual album release party.

