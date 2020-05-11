Lady Antebellum to make a it 'Champagne Night' on 'The Tonight Show'

BMLG RecordsLady Antebellum is heading to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with their new song.

The award-winning trio is set to deliver a virtual performance of their bubbly single, “Champagne Night.” Selected during their appearance on a recent episode of the NBC songwriting competition Songland, the tune turns the local dive bar into a country soirée, where the beer is the drink of choice.

This is the first time that a song picked on Songland has become a radio single.

“We had a blast bringing this song to life for our episode. We started the process of the song over the winter in a very different time and head space,” explains Hillary Scott. “But now, with everything going on, it’s almost like that little dose of exactly what I need right now — a light and fun little reminder to enjoy the simpler moments.”

The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

