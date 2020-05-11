Music News

Home » Lady Antebellum to make a it 'Champagne Night' on 'The Tonight Show'

Lady Antebellum to make a it 'Champagne Night' on 'The Tonight Show'

May 11, 2020
BMLG Records
BMLG Records

BMLG RecordsLady Antebellum is heading to the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with their new song. 

The award-winning trio is set to deliver a virtual performance of their bubbly single, “Champagne Night.” Selected during their appearance on a recent episode of the NBC songwriting competition Songland, the tune turns the local dive bar into a country soirée, where the beer is the drink of choice. 

This is the first time that a song picked on Songland has become a radio single. 

“We had a blast bringing this song to life for our episode. We started the process of the song over the winter in a very different time and head space,” explains Hillary Scott. “But now, with everything going on, it’s almost like that little dose of exactly what I need right now — a light and fun little reminder to enjoy the simpler moments.”

The Tonight Show airs at 11:35 p.m. ET on NBC.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.