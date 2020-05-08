Riley Green shares 'Valley Road' EP, a project full of acoustic songs he recorded in quarantine

Just one day after announcing the project on social media, Riley Green dropped a five-track EP of acoustic songs he recorded at home during the COVID-19 quarantine.

“My acoustic EP Valley Road has some songs you know and some songs you don’t,” Riley said when he first shared the news. The name of his new EP was inspired by a drive he often takes through his hometown of Jacksonville, Alabama.

The project includes acoustic takes on hits like “There Was This Girl” and “I Wish Grandpas Never Died,” as well as some newer tunes.

One song that made the cut is “Better Than Me,” which the singer debuted over social media just weeks ago. It’s a reflection on life during the pandemic, offering up Riley’s perspective on how quarantine has forced him to slow down and take a break.

“It seems like where I’m going might be better than where I’ve been/With all this going on, I’ve found the right in all this wrong/And I finally see, the good Lord knows better than me,” he reflects in the song’s lyrics.

Additionally, the Valley Road track list features another unreleased tune, “If It Wasn’t for Trucks.”

Here’s the full track list for Valley Road:

“Better than Me”

“There Was This Girl”

“Different ‘Round Here”

“If It Wasn’t for Trucks”

“I Wish Grandpas Never Died”

