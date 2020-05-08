Blake Shelton delivers a surprise performance for mother-and-daughter nurses fighting COVID-19

ABC/Image Group LABlake Shelton was the surprise guest during a special episode of NBC’s Today show recently, celebrating two nurses, a mother and daughter, who are on the front lines of the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fifty-four-year-old Bridgette Robinson, a New Orleans nursing assistant, spent weeks on a ventilator last month after she contracted the virus treating patients. Meanwhile, her daughter, Sylvia Johnson, continued to care for COVID-19 patients at the same hospital.

Thankfully, Bridgette recovered. She explained to Today host Hoda Kotb that it was God and family, as well as the dedicated team of healthcare workers treating her, that pulled her through her illness.

“The only thing I remember is waking up and hearing my grandson on Facebook telling me that he needs me, [saying] ‘Grandma, don’t leave me. I love you, I need you,’” she tearfully recalled.

Bridgette and Sylvia appeared on Today to discuss their experience and celebrate National Nurses Week, but what they didn’t know was that Blake was waiting in the wings to serenade them. Both mother and daughter are self-described “superfans” of the country star.

“[You guys are] literally a light shining bright on that screen right there,” Blake told the two women over video chat. “It’s awesome to meet both of you guys.”

He then dedicated a performance of his 2011 hit, “God Gave Me You,” to Bridgette and Sylvia.

