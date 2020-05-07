Mason & Remy’s Disney Recipe Cookbook

Disney has been releasing some AMAZING recipes as of late. Below you’ll find links to some of them! If you’ve seen any others please feel free to add to the list.

1. Dole Whip

2. Churro’s

The recipe for the parks' famous churro bites was released on the Disney Parks Blog for families to recreate! https://t.co/bsWSPMeazi — Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 2, 2020

3. The “Grey Stuff”

4. Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast

Disney Just Released The Recipe For Its Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast So You Can Make It At Home https://t.co/L3dsi6bQ1p — ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) May 1, 2020

5. Mickey Mouse Pretzel