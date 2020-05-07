Mason & Remy
Mason & Remy’s Disney Recipe Cookbook
Disney has been releasing some AMAZING recipes as of late. Below you’ll find links to some of them! If you’ve seen any others please feel free to add to the list.
1. Dole Whip
Disney has released its original Dole Whip recipe! We have it, and a dairy-free version, too. Check 'em out! #30Seconds @DoleTweets @Disney #dolewhip #disney #food #recipe https://t.co/LOGVF4mGbO— 30Seconds (@30seconds) April 19, 2020
2. Churro’s
The recipe for the parks' famous churro bites was released on the Disney Parks Blog for families to recreate! https://t.co/bsWSPMeazi— Action News on 6abc (@6abc) May 2, 2020
3. The “Grey Stuff”
@JennyENicholson PSA: @Disney have released the recipe for the Grey Stuff! https://t.co/Wimw2CyWm9— Spanner (@SpannerRachael) May 3, 2020
4. Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast
Disney Just Released The Recipe For Its Chocolate, Peanut Butter, Banana French Toast So You Can Make It At Home https://t.co/L3dsi6bQ1p— ABC Action News (@abcactionnews) May 1, 2020
5. Mickey Mouse Pretzel
Disney Shared A Recipe For Mickey Mouse Pretzels And It Only Takes 5 Ingredients https://t.co/Z9BgQmXGib— leary61@yahoo.com (@LLeary1961) May 7, 2020