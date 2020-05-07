Jason Aldean’s family forced to evacuate their Florida home amid wildfires

Jason Aldean’s beach-side Florida home is among the large swath of houses threatened by wildfires in the state’s panhandle region. The country star’s wife, Brittany, updated fans on the situation in her Instagram Stories on Wednesday night, offering assurances that, though the family had to evacuate, they are all safe.

“We are ok, but evacuated. Thanks for all the messages,” she wrote, alongside an image of the smoke from the fire hanging over the affected area.

“Pray for our beach,” she wrote in another slide, adding another image of the smoke-filled sky along with a snapshot of a road nearby the blaze closed down by emergency crews.

Thousands of people across the Florida panhandle have had to evacuate their homes since the order was first issued this week. The evacuation order due to the fire ravaging Santa Rosa County will be extended through at least noon on Thursday, WEAR ABC 3 reports.

The Aldeans aren’t the only country music family to have a home in the area: Both Chris Janson and Lady Antebellum’s Charles Kelley both touched base on social media to update fans about their nearby homes.

Charles’ wife, Cassie, posted a snapshot of a smoke-filled sunset over a beach, writing that their family is not in the evacuation area. “Praying so hard for the first responders and everyone who has lost property or a business in these fires,” she commented.

For his part, Chris reiterated those sentiments, stating,“Incredibly thankful to the first responders, firefighters and police for helping. God bless.”

We are praying so hard for all of the people who lost homes and businesses tonight. Our community. Incredibly thankful to the first responders, fire fighters, and police for helping. God bless. pic.twitter.com/qqXwHvhIZg — Chris Janson (@janson_chris) May 7, 2020

