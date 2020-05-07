“I’ve never been more nervous”: Justin Moore and his wife, Kate, share their proposal story

ABC/Image Group LAJust in time for Mother’s Day, Justin Moore is celebrating the special woman in his life: His wife, Kate. The country couple posted a video to Instagram revealing the most memorable moments from their love story, including the day they got engaged.

Justin decided to propose during a family beach vacation that coincided with Kate’s birthday. “I thought everybody was coming to celebrate my birthday!” she recalled in the video.

But Justin had a secret: He’d let Kate’s family in on his plans to propose, explaining that he intended to pop the question during a romantic walk on the beach. However, Kate, who still had no clue what was about to happen, almost inadvertently sabotaged those plans.

“I’m begging her to go take a walk on the beach, and she’s going, ‘Nah.’ I think we were playing cards,” Justin recalls. “I finally drug her kicking and screaming to go walk on the beach, and got down on one knee.”

While neither member of the couple remembers exactly what Justin said during his proposal, the country singer says he’ll never forget the feeling he had in that moment.

“I had walked in front of tens of thousands of people on stage and never got nervous, and thriving in that moment, being so comfortable in those types of situations, playing music in front of so many people,” he adds. “I’ve never been more nervous than when I asked Kate to marry me.”

Justin and Kate go on to share stories of their wedding day, kids and more, offering up plenty of special family moments worth raising a glass to. Meanwhile, his current single, “Why We Drink,” is hovering just above the top 20 at country radio.

