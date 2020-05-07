Ingrid Andress is no “Stranger” to country radio success as she selects her next single

Warner Music NashvilleHot on the heels of her first-ever chart-topping hit at country radio, Ingrid Andress has unveiled plans for her next single off of her debut album, Lady Like.

The next song the rising superstar will send to radio is “The Stranger,” an emotional power ballad that calls for a reset on a troubled relationship. In the song’s lyrics, Ingrid wishes that she and her lover could go back to being strangers, getting to know each other all over again.

“You play the stranger, I’ll play the girl at the bar/The same place where all this got started,” Ingrid sings. “Sometimes I wish I didn’t know you at all/So we could do it all over, fall all over each other again…”

Ingrid’s debut single, “More Hearts Than Mine,” was the only solo female debut introduced in 2019 to reach the top 20 on the Billboard Country Airplay chart. The rising star also co-wrote and co-produced her debut album, which has since become the highest-streaming country female debut of all time.

