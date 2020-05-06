WATCH: Martina McBride Films Her ‘Girls Like Me’ Video Under Stay-At-Home Order

We’ve all been subject to the same conditions since the start of this COVID-19 pandemic. Social distancing, masks, and gloves are the new normal and that’s no different for one of country music’s most innovative artists, Martina McBride. In fact, she tells CMT.com that, “We have shot so many different kinds of videos over the years, so for ’Girls Like Me’ I wanted to capture a simple performance and let the lyrics speak for themselves.”

