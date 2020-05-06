Tim McGraw will celebrate “I Called Mama”’s release with live performance, fan Q&A

Tim McGraw is on deck to kick off Amazon’s new livestream series, Amazon Live. The superstar will deliver the debut live performance of his new single, “I Called Mama,” and answer fan questions beginning at 10AM PT on Friday.

It’s a particularly poignant time for Tim to debut “I Called Mama,” which drops the same day as his Amazon Live performance. The song, a tribute to the special connection people share with their mothers, comes out just two days before Mother’s Day.

“On the one hand, this song is literally, ‘Hey, call your mom,’” Tim previously said of his new song. “On the other hand, you look at a time like this, there are real hardships for everyone, and it’s a great reminder that hearing someone’s voice who knows you and loves you can help you get through anything.”

During the event, viewers will also be able to learn more about Tim’s partnership with Amazon to help raise awareness for the World Health Organization’s COVID-19 Solidarity Response Fund.

Tim’s performance is the first livestreamed event in the Amazon Live series. You can learn about future installments of the series on Amazon’s livestream website.

