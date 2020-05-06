'The Road I’m On' leads Garth Brooks’ A&E documentary to DVD release

Last year, A&E premiered the two-hour, four-part documentary The Road I’m On, an up-close and unflinching look at the life and career of Garth Brooks. The film delved deep into Garth’s inner life, featuring rare footage of the superstar’s three daughters talking about their famous father.

Now, you can add The Road I’m On to your personal collection. The film is being released on DVD and is available for purchase at major retailers.

For his part, Garth says that it was deeply rewarding to get to see his life in a new light, especially since Trisha Yearwood, his first wife, Sandy, and his three children all offered their perspectives to the film.

“I gotta tell you, man — I was really…I was fired up about that documentary,” the singer says in a recent episode of his Facebook series, Inside Studio G. “It was neat to see the girls…to see Sandy, Trisha…[and] to see how they told the stories of raising our daughters…and how crazy I’m not, because I had the exact same stories.”

Clocking in at 129 minutes, The Road I’m On also includes performance footage, exclusive interviews and conversations with Garth himself.

