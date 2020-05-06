Brad Paisley queues up two livestream performances, including a full band show

Even from quarantine, Brad Paisley has a busy dance card stacked with live performances tonight.

The star will go live over Facebook tonight at 6PM CT, and he’s bringing his full band with him. Most of the artists who are livestreaming shows during the COVID-19 pandemic are performing acoustically and without their touring bands, due to the social distancing regulations that keep musicians in their separate homes. However, for this performance, Brad’s band will tune in virtually for a long-distance jam session.

But Brad’s night won’t be over after that show: Later in the evening, he’ll appear over video chat on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to perform his current single, “No I in Beer.” Brad shared the new song last month.

A lighthearted call for unity over good libations, Brad says “No I in Beer” has taken on a whole new meaning since the rise of the COVID-19 pandemic, even though the song was originally written in 2018.

“If we’ve ever felt unified as Americans, as citizens of the world, it’s the fact that nobody loves what we’re going through, but everybody’s willing to do what we have to do,” he explains. “One of those things is, let’s be a team.”

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.