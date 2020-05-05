Zac Brown Band to Pay It Forward to local businesses

Zac Brown Band is stepping up to support small businesses.

The country band is performing as part of Verizon’s weekly series, Pay It Forward Live, on May 7 to support small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.

ZBB will treat viewers to performances of their beloved hits, with the musicians encouraging fans to support their small businesses if they’re able to do so by purchasing online orders, gift cards or meals from local restaurants.

“As a small business owner myself, I’m excited to join Verizon to help support so many local businesses who have been impacted by this global pandemic,” frontman Zac Brown says.

The band’s set will stream on Verizon’s Twitter, Facebook and YouTube pages and various TV channels at 8 p.m. ET on Thursday. Each time the hashtag #PayitForwardLIVE is used, Verizon will donate $10 in support of small businesses, with a cap of $2.5 million.

