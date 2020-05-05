ICYMI: Chris Young Enlists The Help Of Kane Brown In New Song ‘Famous Friends’

Give me a good collab any day of the week. Chris Young and Kane Brown have recently hooked up to give us a new song called “Famous Friends” and it seems they can’t wait to get it out.

Kane gave us a little taste on Twitter over the weekend as he posted the snippet with the caption, “Blow up @ChrisYoungMusic and tell him to release our feature together ASAP so y’all can hear the whole thing,” in which Chris responded with, “I see you Kane,” adding an eyes emoji and the hashtag #FamousFriends. We’ll just have to wait and see if it’s featured on Chris’ upcoming album Raised On Country, or just be a side-project the two worked on together.

