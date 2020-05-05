Lady Antebellum's Dave Haywood parodies Brad Paisley hit with 'We Zoomed'

Dave Haywood of Lady Antebellum has created what he calls “a song of modern connection” with the isolation-themed, “We Zoomed.”

Set to the tune of Brad Paisley‘s “We Danced,” Dave joins forces with his wife Kelli for the parody song, tailored to the age of social distancing and the popular video conference platform Zoom.

In the humorous video he posted on Instagram, Dave dons a blonde wig, sitting poised in front of the computer as he attempts to set up a Zoom call with his co-workers. The second verse features Kelli as a love match he meets on Tinder, the two connecting face-to-face through a Zoom call.

“And we Zoomed/Out there on that Internet Explorer/I told you all the things I adored/It’s too bad that my microphone’s on mute,” the two sing in harmony. Their vocals are interspersed with shots of Kelli walking down the steps of their home in a flowing red evening gown, Dave showing off his muscles during the Zoom call and singing the ballad as his face reflects in the glass window.

Many of the singer’s peers reached out to express their amusement at the parody, including band mate Charles Kelley, Little Big Town‘s Karen Fairchild and Raelynn.

