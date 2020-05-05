'Highway vagabonds': Miranda Lambert seeks inspiration via new Airstream trailer

ABC/Image Group LAMiranda Lambert and her husband Brendan McLoughlin have made a game-changing purchase: an Airstream trailer.

The couple has added a 2020 Airstream Globetrotter to their collection of vehicles, which will enable them to travel while still following social distancing guidelines.

In a lengthy Instagram post, the singer explains that while she has been all over the world as a touring artist, she rarely gets to explore the places where she performs. Though currently unable to perform live for fans during the COVID-19 pandemic, Miranda and her husband are hitting the open road in the Airstream, both to see the country and to serve as a creative outlet.

“After spending these last few months at home (a much needed break and time to nest??) I realized something. Just because I can’t travel and play shows doesn’t mean I can’t travel and make music,” the singer explains.

Their rolling companion, which they’ve affectionately named “The Sheriff,” features such amenities as a wraparound couch, TV, sink and shower.

Miranda has been collecting vintage campers for years, but “The Sheriff” marks her first purchase of a new Airstream. It will be her new road home until she can return to her vintage-inspired tour bus known as “Elvira.”

“I don’t like change but I’m learning to embrace it. Until I get back on Elvira and tour, I’ll be pulling this rig all over the country,” she continues. “I know that seeing the world through the windshield again will bring creative vibes.”

Miranda is one of many artists forced to cancel or postpone live shows due to the pandemic. She has rescheduled dates on her Wildcard Tour to October.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.