WATCH: Brett Young Releases ‘Lady’ Lyric Video

We think you’re gonna dig this one. Hit maker Brett Young is at it again with his latest single “Lady” and now a new lyric video to go along with it. The song is said to be both a tribute to his infant daughter and a love letter to his wife, who “probably still gets teared up every time she hears it,” according to an interview with People Magazine.

“I always knew I would want to write songs for my children,” says the 39-year-old artist — but this song, released Friday, is much more than that. On top of being that love letter, it’s an expression of hope that his daughter will one day follow in the footsteps of the woman he calls “Lady.”

