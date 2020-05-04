Ryan Hurd on singing with wife Maren Morris: ‘It’s really fun’

Ryan Hurd says wife Maren Morris has an “open invitation” to sing with him — one she happily accepted on his new song, “Every Other Memory.”

In an interview with People, Ryan reveals that he wrote “Every Other Memory” in March 2019 and instantly knew the nostalgia-filled tuned was special.

It seems as though Maren felt the same way, asking her husband if she could sing with him on the track the day he went into the studio to record it.

“We were all in the studio and the song was getting recorded, and it just felt really special,” he recalls. “She looked around, and our manager was there, and she was like, ‘I want to sing on this. Can I sing on this?'”

Maren also sang background vocals on his 2018 single, “To a T.” The couple’s love story is centered around music, meeting as up-and-coming songwriters in Nashville in 2013, co-penning such songs as Tim McGraw‘s “Last Turn Home.”

“It’s always fun when she gets excited about something — it just means that my compass is right,” Ryan continues. “I love having her do anything musically with me, and she adds such a really cool layer with her vocals. It’s really fun to get to sing with your partner.”

The couple welcomed their first child, Hayes Andrew, in March.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.