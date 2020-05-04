Garth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood light up the Opry with country classics

ABC/Image Group LAGarth Brooks and Trisha Yearwood brought some classic country to the Grand Ole Opry stage Saturday night with a headlining performance.

The beloved couple stepped into the sacred circle for the show on May 2. Equipped with an acoustic guitar, the twosome performed a series of standards by their heroes, ranging from Patsy Cline and Merle Haggard to George Strait and Emmylou Harris.

They also serenaded the empty Opry house, and the fans listening at home, with a pair of duets: a cover of George Jones and Tammy Wynette‘s “Golden Ring,” along with their own number, “Whiskey to Wine.”

“I just love being here. This stage holds so many memories for both of us,” Garth noted.

“When you walk into this building, there’s such a history here,” remarked Trisha. “Then when you walk into this circle, there’s something magic that happens.”

The superstars ended the set with a pair of powerhouse hits, beginning with Garth’s signature “The Dance” that led into Trisha crooning Patsy’s “Sweet Dreams” a cappella.

