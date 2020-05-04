‘Famous Friends’: Kane Brown offers a listen to Chris Young collaboration

Kane Brown has offered fans a sneak peek at his new song with Chris Young.

Kane dropped a snippet of a track called “Famous Friends” on social media Sunday night, tagging Chris in the post. The song features a warm, inviting melody of energetic guitars and drums while the lyrics cite close friends in a small town as the true unsung heroes.

The first part of the song finds Kane introducing us to a few of his small town friends: Jason the sheriff, a preacher named Randy, and Megan, who’s a teacher.

“I’ve go some famous friends/You’ve probably never heard of/Back in Hamilton County/Our crowd is second to none/You might not know them here/In this big city we’re in/When I got back home/I’ve got some famous friends,” Kane sings.

“Y’all blow up @chrisyoungmusic and tell him to release our feature together ASAP so y’all can hear the whole thing,” Kane challenged on Instagram. Chris acknowledged the shout out by re-tweeing his clip of the song with the caption, “I see you Kane haha #FamousFriends.”

Chris teased in 2019 that a collaboration with Kane would appear on his upcoming album. The two previously joined forces on Kane’s 2017 song, “Setting the Night on Fire.”

