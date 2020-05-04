BIG 3: MO Reopening, STL Still Closed & Secretariat Wins..again!

1. Missouri is reopening for business today. Many businesses and social events are reopening after being shuttered for weeks.

2. The City of St. Louis and the County are not reopening today. They account for 55 percent of Missouri’s known coronavirus cases and 65 percent of the state’s COVID-19-related deaths.

3. The legend of Secretariat continues to grow. The 1973 Triple Crown winner waited until the final lengths to surge past the rest of the competition to win the 2020 virtual Kentucky Derby, which featured every Triple Crown winner.