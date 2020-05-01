WATCH: Jon Pardi Featured In Relatable ‘Off The Road’ Series From CMT

This is going to be a great way to pass some time during your day of staying at home. CMT’s digital series Off The Road is a bit more relatable this week as they’ve called upon Nashville’s Jon Pardi for some help in this relatable episode. In what we can all relate to, Jon talks honestly about how the pandemic has hit him, and about the uncertainty of the future.

Check out the video below in which he shares how he’s spent his quarantine, including working on his land, giving haircuts, getting haircuts, and braving the grocery store. Let us know what you think at the New Country 92.3 Facebook page!

@iamholleman