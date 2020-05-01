TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 05/1: Purina Helps Community, POWERPlex To Hold Graduation, And Taco Bell Drive-Thru For Big Trucks

Heres whats trending with Bud and Broadway 05/1 – Nestle Purina was looking to help the community by making meals 3 days a week and paying for meals the other 4 days, the Powerplex drive-in will hold a graduation where family can drive up and see their senior walk across the stage, and finally Taco Bell turned their headquarters into a free drive-thru for big trucks so emergency responders could get food.