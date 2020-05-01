Rascal Flatts tip their hat to Kenny Rogers with “Through the Years” cover

Star trio Rascal Flatts pay tribute to the late, great Kenny Rogers with their just-released rendition of his 1981 hit, “Through the Years.” The band says they’re hoping the timeless love song will serve as a message of healing during a turbulent time.

“‘Through the Years’ is a perfect love song, and it only felt right that this was the song we chose to pay tribute to Kenny,” Rascal Flatts band mate Gary LeVox explained.

Just a few weeks before dropping their version of the song, Rascal Flatts performed “Through the Years” during CMT GIANTS Kenny Rogers: A Benefit for MusiCares, the TV special honoring the life and legacy of the musical icon that also raised money for MusiCares’ COVID-19 Relief Fund. But after their participation in the show, Rascal Flatts wanted their tribute to Kenny to extend beyond a one-off performance.

“We’re honored to be able to keep shining Kenny’s light on the world in this small way. Music is healing and I think it’s important for us to keep embracing the power of music right now. Kenny would have wanted it that way,” Gary reflects.

Lady Antebellum, Vince Gill, Lionel Richie and Dolly Parton were also among the cast of artists who honored Kenny during the special. The legendary performer died on March 20 at age 81.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.