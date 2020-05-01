Nashville notes

Burke/Triolo Productions/ThinkstockCountry supergroup The Highwomen dropped the music video for their song, “Crowded Table,” this week. The clip takes fans behind the scenes of the recording process, featuring bandmates Maren Morris, Amanda Shires, Natalie Hemby and Brandi Carlile.

CMT partnered with nonprofit Feed the Front Line Nashville to donate meals to healthcare workers at Nashville’s TriStar Centennial Medical Center on Friday. Spearheaded by Tim McGraw and Faith Hill’s daughter, Maggie McGraw, the event was organized in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Luke Combs has plans to go live over social media tonight at 7PM CT to play new songs and connect with fans. The show is in partnership with Miller Lite.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.