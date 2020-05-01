“Lady”: Brett Young’s next single is a love song to his baby daughter, and her mom

Last fall, Brett Young and his wife, Taylor, welcomed their first child, a daughter named Presley. Since then, Brett hasn’t been shy about how smitten he is with life as a first-time dad, and his next single, “Lady,” is proof positive of his love for his baby girl.

“‘Lady’ is easily one of the most special songs I’ve ever written,” the singer says. “I always knew I would want to write songs for my children, but didn’t realize the inspiration would come so quickly, before my daughter was even born.”

While the song speaks directly to baby Presley, “Lady” tells a story of love and admiration for Taylor, too. In the song, Brett tells his young daughter that if she wants to learn how to be a strong woman and a lady, all she has to do is look up at her mom.

“It’s a message to Presley about her mom and it became a pretty obvious choice for my first single in a new chapter of music,” Brett goes on to say. “It’s so meaningful to Taylor and I, and I hope it resonates in a similar way for anyone who listens.”

“Lady” is the first taste of new music from Brett since he released his last album, Ticket to L.A. The new song is the first taste of a forthcoming project.

Copyright © 2020, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.