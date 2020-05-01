Gabby Barrett drops inspirational Shane & Shane duet to celebrate just-announced album, ‘Goldmine’

Hot on the heels of celebrating her first-ever chart-topping hit, Gabby Barrett had big news to share on Friday. The rising artist will release her debut album, Goldmine, on July 19. The 13-track project is available for pre-order now.

Though Goldmine won’t come out until summer, Gabby is tiding fans over until then by releasing the 10th track on the album, “Got Me,” a duet with contemporary Christian duo Shane & Shane.

The new song highlights both Gabby’s strong vocals and her spiritual side, telling an inspirational story of leaning on faith, even through dark times. It’s a message that is even more poignant in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, the singer says.

“I hope you can lean on this song through this uncertain time. God is always good!” Gabby wrote on Instagram as she shared her new track.

Goldmine includes a few songs that will be familiar to fans, including “Hall of Fame” and “The Good Ones.” The project is bookended by Gabby’s chart-topping hit, “I Hope,” and the newer version of the song remixed by Charlie Puth.

Here’s the full Goldmine track list:

“I Hope”

“Thank God”

“Write It on My Heart”

“Footprints on the Moon”

“You’re the Only Reason”

“Goldmine”

“The Good Ones”

“Jesus and My Mama”

“Hall of Fame”

“Got Me” (feat. Shane & Shane)

“Rose Needs a Jack”

“Strong”

“I Hope” (feat. Charlie Puth)

