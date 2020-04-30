Bud and Broadway
TRENDING w/ Bud And Broadway 04/20: Cardinals Refunds, New COVID-19 Medication, And 101 Year Old Women Discusses Beating Coronavirus
Here’s what’s trending with Bud and Broadway 04/20 – Cardinals theme tickets and full game tickets will get refunded on the card you purchased with, along with season ticket holders, scientists have developed a medication that will help COVID-19 patients with a speedy recovery, and 101 year old women who survived spanish flu and now coronavirus discusses her success against aggressive viruses including good doctors and maybe Oreos?