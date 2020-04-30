Keith Urban and more join timely, all-star “If the World Was Ending” video supporting Doctors Without Borders

ABC/Image Group LAKeith Urban, Kelsea Ballerini, Florida Georgia Line and Jordan Davis are just four of the long list of A-Listers joining a new, all-star, from-home rendition of Julia Michaels and JP Saxe’s duet, “If the World Was Ending,” which is currently climbing the pop charts.

Originally inspired by the 2019 Los Angeles-area earthquakes, “If the World Was Ending” has taken on a whole new meaning since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic and quarantine.

Keith and Kelsea’s involvement in the project is no surprise: You may recall that Keith and Julia teamed up for the duet “Coming Home,” while Julia co-wrote a song on Kelsea’s new album kelsea.

“At a time when it can sometimes feel like ‘the world is ending,’ we thank all of the healthcare workers, first responders, and essential workers who are helping so many people in need,” real-life couple Julia and JP said in a joint statement, adding that they hope listeners won’t take the song’s message too literally.

“Please stay home, stay safe (and don’t actually go over!),” they added.

The new version features a slew of guest artists from every genre. R&B star H.E.R., One Direction member-turned-solo star Niall Horan and pop star Smith Smith are just a few of the other voices featured on the track.

Proceeds from the cover, and its accompanying music video, will benefit Doctors Without Borders.

